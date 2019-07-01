Media Advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to Make an Announcement About a Heritage Building in the Magdalen Islands

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine), will make an announcement about La Grande Saline on Tuesday

HAVRE-AUBERT, QC, July 1, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament (Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine), will make an announcement about the historic La Grande Saline building in the Magdalen Islands on Tuesday. She will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Tuesday, July 2, 2019

TIME:

11:00 a.m.

PLACE:

La Grande Saline

982 de La Grave Road

Havre-Aubert, Quebec

