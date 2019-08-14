Media advisory - Minister Lebouthillier to announce funding for Usimax, an SME in the Canadian steel and aluminum sector Français
Aug 14, 2019, 11:20 ET
SAINT-GEORGES, QC, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honorable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, will announce funding for Usimax Inc., a steel and aluminum sector company in the Beauce region.
The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).
Press conference date:
Thursday, August 15, 2019
Time:
2:30 p.m.
Location:
Usimax Inc.
1155 98th Street
Saint-Georges, Quebec
G5Y 8J5
SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, Tel.: 343-291-1710; Source: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Tel.: 514-283-7443, Email: dec.media.ced@canada.ca
