Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to make a funding announcement

Aug 07, 2019, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement related to addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.

                                 

Date:

Thursday, August 8, 2019


Time:

9:00 a.m. (ET)


Location:

Clinique juridique Juripop
253 rue Sainte-Catherine
bureau 200
Saint-Constant, Québec

