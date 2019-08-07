Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to make a funding announcement Français
Aug 07, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement related to addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.
Date:
Thursday, August 8, 2019
Time:
9:00 a.m. (ET)
Location:
Clinique juridique Juripop
For further information: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568; Media Relations Office, Department of Justice, 613-957-4207
