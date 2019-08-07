Media Advisory - Minister Lametti to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P., Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make a funding announcement related to addressing sexual harassment in the workplace.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)



Location: Clinique juridique Juripop

253 rue Sainte-Catherine

bureau 200

Saint-Constant, Québec

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

For further information: Rachel Rappaport, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Justice, 613-992-6568; Media Relations Office, Department of Justice, 613-957-4207

