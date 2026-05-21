Media advisory - Minister Joly to announce a Strategic Response Fund investment to advance Tenaris's steel production capabilities Français
News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
May 21, 2026, 15:44 ET
SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will announce a Strategic Response Fund investment in Tenaris. The announcement will be made in the presence of the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, and the Honourable Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, alongside Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie–Algoma, and Matthew Shoemaker, Mayor of Sault Ste. Marie.
Date: Friday, May 22, 2026
Time: 11:30 am (ET)
Location: Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario
Members of the media are asked to contact Hannah Jensen at [email protected] to receive event location details and to confirm their attendance.
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Contacts: Hannah Jensen, Director of Media Relations and Press Secretary, Office of the Premier of Ontario, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
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