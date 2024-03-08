MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Hutchings to travel to Boston to strengthen Atlantic Canada's economic ties

MONCTON, NB, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA, will travel to Boston, MA, from March 9-13.



While in Boston, Minister Hutchings will take part in the official opening of the Canada Pavilion at Seafood Expo North America 2024 (SENA) and meet with Atlantic Canadian businesses taking part in North America's largest seafood exposition.



Date: March 10, 2024



Time: 10:00 – 10:45 am EST



Location: Boston Convention & Trade Center

415 Summer Street, Boston, MA 02210



Minister Hutchings will also meet with key New England stakeholders to further Atlantic Canada's economic priorities in the fish and seafood industry, the blue economy and renewable energy.



