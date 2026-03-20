News provided byNatural Resources Canada
Mar 20, 2026, 13:51 ET
HOUSTON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, will travel to Houston, Texas, for CERAWeek.
Media who are registered for CERAWeek are invited to attend the following engagements:
Monday, March 23, 2026
Canada House Grand Opening
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Time:
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10 a.m. CT
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Location:
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Canada House – Room 371A/B (Agora)
Roundtable: Alberta Natural Gas
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Time:
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2:30 p.m. CT
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Location:
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Room 371-E, Agora Boardroom
Live interview with Politico
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Time:
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4 p.m. CT
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Location:
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Tom's Watch Bar
To watch remotely, please reach out to [email protected] for the livestream link.
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Panel: What the World Wants, Building Canada's Energy Future
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Time:
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9 a.m. CT
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Location:
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Canada House – Room 371A/B (Agora)
Panel: Capital in Motion, Funding the Infrastructure Supercycle
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Time:
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12:20 p.m. CT
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Location:
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Spotlight, Level 2
Interview: Arc Energy Podcast
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Time:
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5:15 p.m. CT
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Location:
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Canada House – Room 371A/B (Agora)
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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]
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