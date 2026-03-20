HOUSTON, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, will travel to Houston, Texas, for CERAWeek.

Media who are registered for CERAWeek are invited to attend the following engagements:

Monday, March 23, 2026

Canada House Grand Opening

Time: 10 a.m. CT Location: Canada House – Room 371A/B (Agora)

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida de las Americas

Roundtable: Alberta Natural Gas

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT Location: Room 371-E, Agora Boardroom

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida de las Americas

Live interview with Politico

Time: 4 p.m. CT Location: Tom's Watch Bar

Suite #161 (Level G)

1201 Caroline Street

To watch remotely, please reach out to [email protected] for the livestream link.

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Panel: What the World Wants, Building Canada's Energy Future

Time: 9 a.m. CT Location: Canada House – Room 371A/B (Agora)

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida de las Americas

Panel: Capital in Motion, Funding the Infrastructure Supercycle

Time: 12:20 p.m. CT Location: Spotlight, Level 2

Hilton Americas Hotel

1600 Lamar Street

Interview: Arc Energy Podcast

Time: 5:15 p.m. CT Location: Canada House – Room 371A/B (Agora)

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida de las Americas

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]