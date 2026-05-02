CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In Budget 2025, we outlined our plan to build Canada Strong. Since then, we have moved fast to build the major infrastructure, homes and industries that grow Canada's economy and create lasting prosperity; empower Canadians with better careers and a more affordable life; and protect our communities, our borders and our way of life.

We delivered concrete savings for Canadians while supporting key national priorities and keeping investments focused on results. We are maintaining a strong fiscal position, with the Spring Economic Update 2026 showing that projected deficits are lower over the fiscal horizon and that we are on track to meet our fiscal anchors.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 is the next step in our plan to build Canada Strong for All. It provides a clear update on the strength of Canada's economy, giving Canadians confidence in our plan. It delivers targeted relief to make life more affordable, support workers and accelerate the construction of homes and major infrastructure. It also strengthens Canada's competitiveness and economic growth while investing in strong, safe communities across the country.

Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation, met with athletes at Foothills Athletic Park to highlight key investments in sport from the Spring Economic Update to build stronger and safer communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $755 million to support and expand Canada's sport system, which will help athletes safely train and perform at the highest levels. This will increase sport participation across the country by strengthening national sport organizations, infrastructure and local sport communities.

Canada's new government is transforming our economy from reliance to resilience. The Spring Economic Update 2026 ensures all Canadians can participate in building Canada strong and share in its success. Other key measures include:

The Canada Strong Fund -- Canada's first national sovereign wealth fund. This will invest in key, strategic Canadian projects and companies. While Canadians will benefit from these nation building projects through jobs, economic growth and greater security, the government is determined to ensure that Canadians also have a stake in the projects themselves. That's why a unique and important feature of the Canada Strong Fund will be its new retail investment product. This allows Canadians to receive financial returns as we build Canada strong together.

-- Canada's first national sovereign wealth fund. This will invest in key, strategic Canadian projects and companies. While Canadians will benefit from these nation building projects through jobs, economic growth and greater security, the government is determined to ensure that Canadians also have a stake in the projects themselves. That's why a unique and important feature of the Canada Strong Fund will be its new retail investment product. This allows Canadians to receive financial returns as we build Canada strong together. Team Canada Strong -- a new nationwide effort to recruit, train and hire 80,000 to 100,000 new skilled trade workers by 2030–31. This initiative creates new opportunities for Canadians and attracts the workers needed to build more homes and major projects at speed and at scale.

-- a new nationwide effort to recruit, train and hire 80,000 to 100,000 new skilled trade workers by 2030–31. This initiative creates new opportunities for Canadians and attracts the workers needed to build more homes and major projects at speed and at scale. Building Stronger Communities -- by making communities safer, more connected and more resilient. We are building more homes, getting tougher on crime and fraud and funding essential infrastructure, including small craft harbours that sustain coastal communities and local jobs. We are also investing to build healthier, safer and stronger Indigenous communities.

Our new government is building a Canada that is not just strong, but good; not just prosperous, but fair. A Canada that is not just for some, most of the time, but for all, at all times. We're building Canada strong, for all.

Quote

"The Spring Economic Update 2026 builds on the momentum of our budget, combining strategic investments with sustained fiscal discipline to keep building Canada Strong for All -- delivering prosperity today and strengthening our economy for tomorrow. At this pivotal moment in Canada's history, we're charting a course through the fog of uncertainty and global headwinds with strength, determination and ambition -- and building one strong Canadian economy, by Canadians, for Canadians."

-- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"The Government of Canada is building Canada Strong by investing in what brings us together -- our people, our communities and our athletes. By strengthening the foundation of Calgary and Canada's sport system, we are building a resilient economy and strong communities for all."

-- Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

Quick Facts

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $755 million over five years, starting in 2026–27, and $118 million ongoing to Canadian Heritage to support Canada's sport system to: Host and compete with the best: $50 million over five years to bring more world-class sporting events to Canada. Funding will be tied to legacy-building projects that deliver lasting benefits well beyond the events themselves. Facilities built or upgraded for major events will continue to serve communities, support grassroots participation and strengthen local sport systems for years to come. Support our athletes in performing at the highest levels: $45 million over five years and $8 million ongoing to help our athletes train, compete and perform, including support for better mental health and funding that will be linked to robust safe sport measures and frameworks. These actions will strengthen the sport system and respond to some of the findings of the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission while the government continues to consider all of its Calls to Action. Get more Canadians involved in sport: $660 million over five years and $110 million ongoing for National Sport Organisations, increasing funding that has remained largely unchanged since 2005, so that they can invest in a strong and safe sport system and grow participation among children and youth nationwide.



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Media may contact: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]