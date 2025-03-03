GATINEAU, QC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make an announcement for nature investments in Montréal.

Event: Announcement and media availability

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. (EST)

Location: Montréal (Quebec)

The exact location of the announcement and media availability will be confirmed only to accredited media representatives who have registered with Environment and Climate Change Canada's Media Relations at [email protected].

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]