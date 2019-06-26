Media Advisory - Minister Gould to Make an Announcement for Greener Cities

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, June 27, 2019 Time: 11 a.m. EDT



Location: HTO Park

South Side

339 Queens Quay West

Toronto, Ontario M5V 1A2

