Media Advisory - Minister Gould to Make an Announcement for Greener Cities
Jun 26, 2019, 10:33 ET
OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of Democratic Institutions, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will announce an investment for greener Canadian cities.
A media availability will follow.
|
Date:
|
Thursday, June 27, 2019
|
Time:
|
11 a.m. EDT
|
Location:
|
HTO Park
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
