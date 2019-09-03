Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to make an announcement

OTTAWA, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes an announcement to take action against human trafficking. He will be joined by the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility.

Following the announcement, Ministers Goodale and Qualtrough will take questions from the media.

Date

September 4, 2019

Time

9:00 a.m. CST

Location

Ministers' Regional Office

2103, 11th Avenue

12th floor, Suite 1200

Regina, Saskatchewan

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

Note: Following the event, Parliamentary Secretary Marc Miller will be available for interviews in Montreal. Please contact Public Safety Canada media relations to request an interview.

