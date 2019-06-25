Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to make an announcement

OTTAWA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes an announcement on new initiatives to counter violent extremism and terrorist content online.

Following the announcement, Minister Goodale will take questions from the media.

Date

Wednesday June 26, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. CST

Location

Ministers' Regional Offices

2103, 11th Avenue

12th floor, Suite 1200

Regina, Saskatchewan

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

