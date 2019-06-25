Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to make an announcement Français
Jun 25, 2019, 16:30 ET
OTTAWA, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes an announcement on new initiatives to counter violent extremism and terrorist content online.
Following the announcement, Minister Goodale will take questions from the media.
Date
Wednesday June 26, 2019
Time
10:00 a.m. CST
Location
Ministers' Regional Offices
2103, 11th Avenue
12th floor, Suite 1200
Regina, Saskatchewan
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
Share this article