Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to make a funding announcement Français
Aug 09, 2019, 17:46 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes a National Disaster Mitigation Program (NDMP) funding announcement. He will be joined by Sam Ferris, Vice President, Regulatory, of the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency.
Following the announcement, Minister Goodale will take questions from the media.
Date
Monday, August 12, 2019
Time
10:30 a.m. CST
Location
Trafalgar Overlook
2900 Wascana Drive
Regina, Saskatchewan
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
Share this article