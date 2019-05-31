Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements in Halifax and at the Port of Halifax Français

May 31, 2019

HALIFAX, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement at the Port of Halifax.

June 2, 2019        



1:15 pm (ADT)



Cunard Centre, 961 Marginal Road, Halifax

The media must arrive at 12:45 pm.

The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

