Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Johnstown Français
Aug 02, 2019, 10:00 ET
JOHNSTOWN, ON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Johnstown.
The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.
|
Date:
|
August 6, 2019
|
Time:
|
1:30 PM (EDT)
|
Location:
|
Port of Johnstown
|
3035 Country Road 2,
|
Johnstown, ON,
|
K0E 1T1
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca
Share this article