Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Johnstown

Aug 02, 2019, 10:00 ET

JOHNSTOWN, ON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Johnstown.

The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date:

August 6, 2019     



Time:

1:30 PM (EDT)



Location:

Port of Johnstown

3035 Country Road 2,


Johnstown, ON,


K0E 1T1

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

