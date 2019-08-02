Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, ON, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Johnstown.

The Minister will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date: August 6, 2019



Time: 1:30 PM (EDT)



Location: Port of Johnstown

3035 Country Road 2,

Johnstown, ON,

K0E 1T1

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, media@tc.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

