Media advisory - Minister Garneau to announce support for Canada's steel industry in Quebec

News provided by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Aug 20, 2019, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 20 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will highlight a significant local investment through the government's Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date: 

Wednesday, August 21, 2019


Time: 

2:00 p.m. (ET)


Location: 

Sivaco Wire Group

800 Ouellette Street

Marieville, Quebec

Note to media:

  • Media will be provided with any necessary personal protective equipment.
  • The announcement will be followed by a media tour of the facility and operations.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

