Media advisory - Minister Garneau to announce support for Canada's steel industry in Quebec Français
Aug 20, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 20 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will highlight a significant local investment through the government's Strategic Innovation Fund.
Date:
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
Time:
2:00 p.m. (ET)
Location:
800 Ouellette Street
Marieville, Quebec
Note to media:
- Media will be provided with any necessary personal protective equipment.
- The announcement will be followed by a media tour of the facility and operations.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
