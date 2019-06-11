Media Advisory - Minister Duclos will visit Montréal to announce Government of Canada support for social purpose organizations

GATINEAU, QC, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada is encouraging and supporting innovative approaches to complex social problems in Canada.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Wednesday, June 12, 2019



TIME : 12:30 p.m.



PLACE : Esplanade

6750 de l'Esplanade Avenue

Montréal, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: FOR INFORMATION (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

