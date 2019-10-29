Media Advisory - Minister Chantal Rouleau kicks off the 4th edition of CargoM Career Day

Hundreds of exciting jobs to be filled in the transportation and logistics industry

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Logistics and Transportation Metropolitan Cluster of Montreal, CargoM, invites you to the only career fair in transportation and logistics, a major recruitment and trades demonstration event taking place on Tuesday, November 5, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay. Mr. Mathieu Charbonneau, Executive Director of CargoM, and Ms. Chantal Rouleau, Quebec Minister of Transport and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region, will launch Career Day in the presence of many members of the transportation and logistics industry.

More than 50 employers and training centres will be on site to meet students, young graduates and candidates seeking new challenges. Participants will have access to networking and twinning activities as well as an interactive area that features trucks and simulators for driving trucks, conducting trains and operating cranes.

Date : Tuesday, November 5, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Speeches by Ms. Rouleau and

Mr. Charbonneau starting at 10:30 a.m.

Location : Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal

200 de la Commune Street West, Montreal

There will be many opportunities for interviews and filming throughout the day.

About CargoM Career Day

Made possible through the financial participation of the Government of Quebec, CargoM Career Day is a unique occasion to explore stimulating jobs in the marine, road, rail and air transport and logistics sectors and to meet with experts in this fast-growing industry. November 5, save the date! Check out the numerous job offers online at www.cargo-montreal.ca.

About CargoM

Created in 2012, CargoM (www.cargo-montreal.ca - @CargoMtl) brings together the players in Greater Montreal's logistics and freight transport industry, educational institutions, research centres and sector associations around shared objectives in order to increase cohesiveness, competitiveness, growth and reach. The logistics and transportation industry in Greater Montreal represents 120,000 transportation and warehousing jobs, 6,000 businesses and over $4.3 billion in economic benefits for Greater Montreal.

CargoM's activities receive financial support from the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation (MEI) and all its members.

