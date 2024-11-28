Media advisory - Minister Champagne to participate in a panel discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum Français
News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Nov 28, 2024, 12:51 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be participating in a discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum.
Minister Champagne will be on a panel with Jean-–Marc Leclerc (Honda Canada), Toby Heaps (Corporate Knights), Eric Desaulniers (Nouveau Monde Graphite), and Ehren Cory (Canada Infrastructure Bank).
|
Date:
|
Friday, November 29, 2024
|
Time:
|
1:15 pm (ET)
|
Location:
|
Ottawa, Ontario
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.
Stay connected
Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
Share this article