OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will be participating in a discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum.

Minister Champagne will be on a panel with Jean-–Marc Leclerc (Honda Canada), Toby Heaps (Corporate Knights), Eric Desaulniers (Nouveau Monde Graphite), and Ehren Cory (Canada Infrastructure Bank).

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 1:15 pm (ET) Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]