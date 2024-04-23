Media Advisory - Minister Boissonnault to highlight housing plan investments through Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation

GATINEAU, QC, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, will attend an event in Edmonton to highlight Budget 2024 investments to build more homes.

Minister Boissonnault will be accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 1:00 pm MDT Place: Patricia Lake Cultural Amphitheatre (Outside) Gault Blvd Edmonton, Alberta

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Suivez-nous sur Facebook

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before noon MDT on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]