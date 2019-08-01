Media Advisory - Minister Blair to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement to the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.

Following the announcement, Minister Blair will take questions from the media.

Date

Friday, August 2, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. NDT

Location

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Detachment

106 CBS Highway

Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador

Media representatives who wish to attend the event should arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

