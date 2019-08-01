Media Advisory - Minister Blair to make a funding announcement Français
Aug 01, 2019, 14:15 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement to the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence.
Following the announcement, Minister Blair will take questions from the media.
Date
Friday, August 2, 2019
Time
10:00 a.m. NDT
Location
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Detachment
106 CBS Highway
Conception Bay South, Newfoundland and Labrador
Media representatives who wish to attend the event should arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
