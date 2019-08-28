Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to Make a Smart Grid Announcement Français

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Aug 28, 2019, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a smart grid announcement in Lac Megantic, Quebec.

A media availability will follow.

Date:

Thursday, August 29, 2019

Time:

1 p.m. EDT


Location:

La gare patrimoniale
5490 de la Gare road
Lac-Mégantic, Quebec G6B 2H1

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Natural Resources Canada

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to Make a Smart Grid Announcement

News provided by

Natural Resources Canada

Aug 28, 2019, 13:00 ET