Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to Make a Smart Grid Announcement
Aug 28, 2019, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a smart grid announcement in Lac Megantic, Quebec.
A media availability will follow.
Date:
Thursday, August 29, 2019
Time:
1 p.m. EDT
Location:
La gare patrimoniale
SOURCE Natural Resources Canada
For further information: Media may contact: Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca
