Media Advisory - Minister Bibeau to Make a Smart Grid Announcement

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, will make a smart grid announcement in Lac Megantic, Quebec.

A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. EDT



Location: La gare patrimoniale

5490 de la Gare road

Lac-Mégantic, Quebec G6B 2H1

