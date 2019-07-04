Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to celebrate the opening of Elbow River Camp Français
Jul 04, 2019, 14:51 ET
CALGARY, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will participate in the opening of Elbow River Camp at the Calgary Stampede.
Date: July 5, 2019
Time: 4 p.m. (MDT)
Where: Enmax Park
Elbow River Pathway
Calgary, Alberta
T2G 4J8
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)
For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca
