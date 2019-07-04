Media Advisory - Minister Bennett to celebrate the opening of Elbow River Camp

CALGARY, July 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, will participate in the opening of Elbow River Camp at the Calgary Stampede.

Date: July 5, 2019

Time: 4 p.m. (MDT)

Where: Enmax Park

Elbow River Pathway

Calgary, Alberta

T2G 4J8

Follow us on Twitter:

Minister Carolyn Bennett

GovCan - Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC)

For further information: Matthew Dillon-Leitch, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, 819-997-0002; CIRNAC Media Relations, 819-934-2302, RCAANC.media.CIRNAC@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.aadnc-aandc.gc.ca

