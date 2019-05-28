Media advisory - Minister Bains to speak at CANSEC 2019

OTTAWA, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will attend CANSEC 2019, Canada's largest defence and security trade show.

Minister Bains will be touring the show floor and then participating in a question and answer session with Christyn Cianfarani, President and CEO of the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries, during which he will announce a new initiative supporting women in the defence and security industries.

A media availability will follow the Minister's QA.

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2019



Time: Tour of show floor at 11:00 a.m. (EDT)





Q&A at 12:00 p.m. (EDT)





Media availability at 12:25 p.m. (EDT), located in the My North My Home VR area



Location: EY Centre

Canadian Pavilion

4899 Uplands Drive

Ottawa, Ontario

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

