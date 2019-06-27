Media Advisory - Minister Bains to mark an Ocean Supercluster milestone

MOUNT PEARL, NL, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will be at Kraken Robotics to announce a milestone for the Ocean Supercluster, part of the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.

Date: Friday, June 28, 2019



Time: 10:15 a.m. NDT



Location: Kraken Robotic Systems Inc.

189 Glencoe Drive

Mount Pearl, Newfoundland

