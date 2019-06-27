Media Advisory - Minister Bains to mark an Ocean Supercluster milestone Français
Jun 27, 2019, 12:30 ET
MOUNT PEARL, NL, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, will be at Kraken Robotics to announce a milestone for the Ocean Supercluster, part of the Innovation Superclusters Initiative.
Date:
Friday, June 28, 2019
Time:
10:15 a.m. NDT
Location:
Kraken Robotic Systems Inc.
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
