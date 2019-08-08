Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for innovative companies across British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend two events with the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Minister Bains will take part in a tour of STEMCELL Technologies with Terry Beech, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, in Burnaby.

Date: Friday, August 9, 2019



Time: 1:15 p.m.



Location: STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

2821 Production Way

Burnaby, British Columbia

Minister Bains will then announce funding to support innovative companies in British Columbia with high growth potential.

Time: 2:15 p.m.



Location: Hydrogen Technology & Energy Corporation (HTEC)

344 Harbour Avenue

North Vancouver, British Columbia

The event will be live streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

