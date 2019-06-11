Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for artificial intelligence innovation in Ottawa

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m. (ET)



Location: MindBridge Analytics Inc.

Suite 540, 1730 St. Laurent Boulevard (Use north entrance door)

Ottawa, Ontario

The event will be live streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

