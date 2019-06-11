Media advisory - Minister Bains to announce support for artificial intelligence innovation in Ottawa Français

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Jun 11, 2019, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce an important investment through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Date:

Wednesday, June 12, 2019


Time:

1:00 p.m. (ET)



Location:

MindBridge Analytics Inc.
Suite 540, 1730 St. Laurent Boulevard (Use north entrance door)
Ottawa, Ontario

The event will be live streamed on the Canadian Innovation Facebook page.

For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca

