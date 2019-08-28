Media Advisory - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will make an announcement in Yellowknife about Government of Canada action to prevent and reduce homelessness Français

Employment and Social Development Canada

Aug 28, 2019

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, will announce the launch of Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

This announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

                  

DATE:

Thursday, August 29, 2019


TIME:

10:00 a.m.


PLACE:

Hope's Haven
5114 52 Street
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P., Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

News provided by

