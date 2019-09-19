Media Advisory - Mental Health Experts to Make Case for Fair and Equal Access to Depression Medications

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians are overwhelmingly in support of being able to access the latest depression medications through their publicly-funded drug plans. This and other findings will be unpacked and debated at a panel discussion featuring a number of leading mental health experts.

The panel of seven experts will reveal findings from the first-ever national omnibus survey that support why mental health — and equitable access to depression medications — needs to be a national priority.

The panellists will also weigh in on how public policy needs to be improved to eliminate disparity of patient access to innovative depression medications and treatments that currently exists across the country. Currently, hundreds of thousands of Canadians living with depression, but without private health coverage, cannot access innovative depression medications that work. As Brianne Moore, co-chair of the coalition of Canadians for Equitable Access to Depression Medication (CEADM) and one of our experts with lived experience, says, "It is unacceptable that many Canadians like me have to choose between buying food and paying for the medication we need to stay mentally well."

Date: September 23, 2019



Time: 2:30–3:30 p.m.



Location: Westin Harbour Castle

Toronto, ON

CMHA 2019 Annual Conference

Concurrent Session B8

Brianne Moore, co-chair of CEADM, will be available to the media after the event.

