MEDIA ADVISORY - Mental Health and Addictions Workers Locked Out By CMHA Cochrane-Timiskaming Hold Picket in Iroquois Falls

TIMMINS, ON, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Locked out workers of CMHA Cochrane Timiskaming, members of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 613, will be holding picket outside Jus Jordan Arena in Iroquois Falls this Thursday, February 22nd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. These members dedicate their days to providing life-saving mental health and addictions in Timmins, Iroquois Falls, Matheson, Kirkland Lake, Cochrane, and New Liskeard, working on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic and a mental health crisis that have overwhelmed northern communities. Last Thursday marked the loss of yet another Iroquois Falls to opioid overdose. CMHA-CT workers are deeply worried about the roughly 1600 clients they serve and are eager to get back to their essential work – this lock out puts client safety on the line. Workers are rallying for wages that keep up with inflation and a fair contract that does not threaten clawbacks to long-term disability in exchange for access to a pension.

Workers locked out by CMHA Cochrane-Timiskaming rally in Timmins, ON. (CNW Group/Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU/SEFPO))

"The CMHA is trying to strong-arm our members into accepting concessions after years of service," said Maggie Wakeford, President of OPSEU/SEFPO Local 631. "Some of us have been here for 30 years. Rather than recognizing our dedication, the employer would rather lock us out in freezing temperatures and put lives at risk."

DATE: Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 TIME: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. LOCATION: Jus Jordan Area, 729 Synagogue Ave, Iroquois Falls, ON





