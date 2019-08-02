Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Mark Eyking to Announce Funding for the Highland Village Site Development Plan Français
The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament (Sydney–Victoria), will announce funding for the Highland Village Site Development Plan project
CAPE BRETON, NS, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Eyking, Member of Parliament (Sydney–Victoria), will announce funding for the Highland Village Site Development Plan on Saturday. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Saturday, August 3, 2019
TIME:
2:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Outdoor stage at the Highland Village
4119 Highway 223
Iona, Nova Scotia
