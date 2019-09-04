Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Hedy Fry to Announce Funding for Vancouver International Film Festival Français

The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), will announce cultural infrastructure funding for the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society and support for the 2019 Vancouver International Film Festival

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Centre), will announce funding for the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society on Wednesday. She will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:
Wednesday, September 4, 2019

TIME:
10:00 a.m.

PLACE:
Vancouver International Film Centre
1181 Seymour Street
Vancouver, British Columbia

