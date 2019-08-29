Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Gudie Hutchings to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Corner Brook Français
Aug 29, 2019, 09:00 ET
CORNER BROOK, NL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Ms. Gudie Hutchings, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Corner Brook.
Ms. Hutchings will be available to speak to media after the event.
|
Date:
|
August 30, 2019
|
Time:
|
10:00 a.m. (ADT)
|
Location:
|
Port of Corner Brook
|
61 Riverside Drive
|
Corner Brook, NL
|
A2H 6T2
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, Media@tc.gc.ca, 613-993-0055
Share this article