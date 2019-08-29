Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Gudie Hutchings to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Corner Brook Français

News provided by

Transport Canada

Aug 29, 2019, 09:00 ET

CORNER BROOK, NL, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Ms. Gudie Hutchings, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, will make a funding announcement for the Port of Corner Brook.

Ms. Hutchings will be available to speak to media after the event.

Date:

August 30, 2019


Time:

10:00 a.m. (ADT)


Location: 

Port of Corner Brook

61 Riverside Drive

Corner Brook, NL


A2H 6T2

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Delphine Denis, Media Relations Manager, Office of the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, 613-991-0700, Delphine.denis@tc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, Media@tc.gc.ca, 613-993-0055

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Transport Canada

Transport Canada is responsible for transportation policies and programs. It ensures that air, marine, road and rail transportation are safe, secure, efficient and environmentally responsible. Transport Canada reports to Parliament and Canadians through the minister of...

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Gudie Hutchings to make an important announcement about infrastructure improvements at the Port of Corner Brook

News provided by

Transport Canada

Aug 29, 2019, 09:00 ET