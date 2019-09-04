Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Fragiskatos and Member of Parliament Young to Make Cultural Infrastructure Announcement in Southwestern Ontario

Mr. Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament (London North Centre), and Ms. Kate Young, Member of Parliament (London West), will make a cultural infrastructure funding announcement Thursday

LONDON, ON, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament (London North Centre), and Ms. Kate Young, Member of Parliament (London West), will make a cultural infrastructure funding announcement on Thursday. Mr. Fragiskatos and Ms. Young will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Thursday, September 5, 2019

TIME:

12:00 p.m.

PLACE:

Grand Theatre

471 Richmond Street

London, Ontario

