Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Fragiskatos and Member of Parliament Young to Make Cultural Infrastructure Announcement in Southwestern Ontario
Sep 04, 2019, 08:00 ET
Mr. Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament (London North Centre), and Ms. Kate Young, Member of Parliament (London West), will make a cultural infrastructure funding announcement Thursday
LONDON, ON, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Mr. Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament (London North Centre), and Ms. Kate Young, Member of Parliament (London West), will make a cultural infrastructure funding announcement on Thursday. Mr. Fragiskatos and Ms. Young will make the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE:
Thursday, September 5, 2019
TIME:
12:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Grand Theatre
471 Richmond Street
London, Ontario
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca
