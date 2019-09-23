Media advisory: Media registration opens for the Federal Leaders' Debates 2019

OTTAWA, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Debates Production Partnership's federal leaders' debates will take place on Monday October 7 (English debate) and Thursday October 10 (French debate), both at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Québec.

Leaders of the following parties have been invited to participate in the debates:

Bloc Québécois

Conservative Party of Canada

Green Party of Canada

Liberal Party of Canada

New Democratic Party

People's Party of Canada

Media representatives who wish to cover the debates must apply for accreditation using the Government of Canada accreditation portal: https://accreditationcanada.gc.ca/ldc-cdc/. The online portal is now open and will close on October 4, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Pick-up of media accreditation badges

Media representatives who have been approved for accreditation will be provided instructions through email on when and where to pick up their badges.

Note that accreditation badges must be worn by media at all times during the event. If your badge is lost or stolen, you must immediately inform the Accreditation Office.

Media centre services

Accredited media representatives will have access to a filing room equipped with power and Internet access. No printing services will be available for media.

Further information for the media will be made available soon.

SOURCE Leaders' Debates Commission

For further information: Leaders' Debates Commission, Jill Clark, Senior Communications Advisor, (613) 943-5766, jill.clark@debates-debats.ca; For questions on the accreditation process only: Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery Secretariat, Collin Lafrance, Collin.lafrance@parl.gc.ca, 613 290 8891