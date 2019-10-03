Media advisory: Media information for the Leaders' Debates Commission federal leaders' debates 2019

OTTAWA, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal leaders' debates will take place on Monday October 7 (English debate) and Thursday October 10 (French debate), both at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Québec.

Media representatives who wish to cover the debates must apply for accreditation by October 4, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. Members of the Parliamentary Press Gallery may register with Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery Secretariat (contact information below). All other media representatives must use the Government of Canada accreditation portal: https://accreditationcanada.gc.ca/ldc-cdc/.

Pick-up of media accreditation badges

Media representatives who have been approved for accreditation may pick up their accreditation badges at the Canadian Museum of History, River View Salon. Media representatives are required to pick up their accreditation badge in person, and present government-issued photo ID.

Hours of operation: Sunday October 6 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday October 7 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday October 10 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Note that accreditation badges must be worn by media at all times during the event. If your badge is lost or stolen, you must immediately inform the Accreditation Office.

Media Guest passes

Guest passes will be available to allow access for interviewees. Media representatives must meet their guest at accreditation office, and inform the accreditation staff when the guest pass will be returned. A media representative must escort guests to and from the media filing rooms. Note guest pass holders may not attend the leaders' press conferences.

Media centre services

Accredited media representatives will have access to a filing room equipped with power and Internet access. No printing services will be available for media.

The media filing room for broadcast media is the River View Salon. English print media may use the Resource Centre and French print media may use the Douglas Cardinal Salon.

Hours of operation: Monday October 7 9:00 a.m. to 1 hour post leaders' press conferences Thursday October 10 9:00 a.m. to 1 hour post leaders' press conferences

Media parking

Limited paid parking will be available at the Canadian Museum of History, on a first-come, first-served basis. Note there will be no access to the parking garage from the time the first federal leader arrives until all leaders have left the premises.

SOURCE Leaders' Debates Commission

For further information: Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery Secretariat, Collin Lafrance, Collin.lafrance@parl.gc.ca, 613 290 8891; Leaders' Debates Commission, Jill Clark, Senior Communications Advisor, (613) 943-5766, jill.clark@debates-debats.ca