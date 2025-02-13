MEDIA ADVISORY - MDA SPACE TO PARTICIPATE IN CITI'S 2025 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL TECH AND MOBILITY CONFERENCE

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Mike Greenley, and Chief Financial Officer, Guillaume Lavoie, will participate in Citi's 2025 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 19, 2025, in Miami, Florida.

Mr. Greenley will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET on February 19, 2025 which will be webcast live and archived on MDA Space's investor relations website under the Events & Presentations section.

