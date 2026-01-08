MDA SPACE SELECTED BY MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY FOR SHIELD PROGRAM

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has received an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the Missile Defense Agency for the Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) program.

This contract award positions MDA Space to bid on future tasks and services that support the expansive US defence initiative, which covers a broad range of work to strengthen defence against threats from land, sea, air, cyberspace, and space.

"As a long-time trusted mission partner to space and defence organizations worldwide, MDA Space is committed to delivering mission-critical solutions and strategic operational capabilities," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our selection for the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ is a recognition of the technology, talent and expertise MDA Space offers to meet defence, security and sovereignty requirements."

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

