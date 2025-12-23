MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF C$250 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. ("MDA Space" or the "Company") (TSX: MDA), announced today that it has successfully closed its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of C$250 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior unsecured notes due 2030 (the "Notes").

The Notes were offered through a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

The net proceeds of the Offering were used to refinance existing outstanding indebtedness under the Company's credit facility.

The Notes were offered for sale in each of the provinces of Canada to "accredited investors" on a private placement basis, in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and were offered in the United States only to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act, and outside the United States in offshore transactions in reliance upon Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About MDA Space

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit the Company's filings on SEDAR+ and the Company's Investor Relations website at www.mda-en.investorroom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release, forward-looking statements often but not always, can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as, including but not limited to, "may", "will", "would", "should", "expect", "believe", "intend", "future" and other similar terminology or the negative or inverse of such words or terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including without limitation the risks and uncertainties detailed under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 7, 2025. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking statements. There are a number of additional risks and uncertainties affecting or that could affect MDA Space, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those described in, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, MDA Space is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

