Media Advisory - Mayor John Tory, MPP Roman Baber and MP Michael Levitt to Join Downsview Park's Canada Day Celebration

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Downsview Park invites the community to celebrate Canada Day at the Park. Thousands are expected to attend the all-ages event, which has become a signature annual Downsview Park celebration.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Member of Provincial Parliament for York Centre, Roman Baber, Member of Parliament for York Centre, Michael Levitt will join the festivities and provide remarks.

Participants will be treated to a variety of free activities, including inflatables, face painting, and live entertainment. Food trucks and vendors will also be on site. The day will conclude with an impressive firework display at dusk.

WHAT: Canada Day celebration



COST: Free



WHERE: Downsview Park, festival terrace (beside 35 Carl Hall Road)



WHEN: Monday, July 1, 2019, 4:00p.m. – 10:30p.m.





Event schedule:

4:30p.m. Budo in Motion dance routine 5:00p.m. Welcome remarks by Mayor John Tory, followed by anthem 5:05p.m. Welcome remarks by Michael Levitt Member of Parliament for York Centre 5:10p.m. Welcome remarks by Roman Baber Member of Provincial Parliament for York Centre 5:15p.m. Budo in Motion dance routine 2nd act 6:45p.m. – 7:45p.m. Performance by The Orchestra (set 1) 8:50p.m. – 9:50p.m. Performance by The Orchestra (set 2) 9:55p.m O'Canada sung by The Orchestra followed by firework show

Parking is available on-site, although spots are limited. Please consider using public transit or, if possible, walk to the event.

For updates, be sure to follow Downsview Park on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Downsview Park is pleased to assist members of the media to coordinate interviews or photo/film shoots. The Park encourages journalists to make arrangements ahead of time by contacting Karen Vuong (kvuong@clc.ca / 647-354-5128). Please sign in at our registration table.

About Downsview Park

Downsview Park is a dynamic urban park that combines active and passive elements, reflecting the diverse nature of the surrounding Downsview community. Visitors from all over the Greater Toronto Area are attracted to the Park's various on-site uses, ranging from education, sports, nature, recreation and cultural events. Downsview Park is the heart of a new complete community in this key region of the city, integrated into five new planned neighbourhoods around it. Please visit www.downsviewpark.ca.

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company Limited (CLC) is a self-financing federal Crown corporation in which the Government of Canada is the sole shareholder. Its mission is to obtain the best economic and community value from former government properties. CLC is also a recognized leader in attraction management. It operates the CN Tower in Toronto, the Old Port of Montréal, the Montréal Science Centre and Downsview Park in Toronto. For more information, visit www.clc.ca

SOURCE Canada Lands Company

For further information: Karen Vuong, kvuong@clc.ca / 647-354-5128

Related Links

http://www.clc.ca

