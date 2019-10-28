MEDIA ADVISORY: Mayor Jim Watson and Sam Mizrahi to Commence Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for 1451 Wellington

MEDIA ADVISORY – PHOTO/INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Mizrahi Developments will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to commence the construction of 1451 Wellington on October 30, 2019. Mayor Jim Watson and Sam Mizrahi, President of Mizrahi Developments, will speak to the importance of the development in the nation's capital community.

1451 Wellington, designated a landmark by Ottawa's Urban Design Review, will infuse innovative design and luxury into one of the city's most vibrant communities. The development incorporates architecture that pays tribute to some of Canada's most iconic buildings.

The ceremony marks Mizrahi Developments first development in the nation's capital.

Remarks will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by the official ribbon cutting ceremony and reception.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 30

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Speaking remarks: 10:30 a.m. WHERE: 1451 Wellington Street W

Photo/ Interview Opportunities include:

Sam Mizrahi, President of Mizrahi Developments is available to speak to:

, President of Mizrahi Developments is available to speak to: The importance of community development in the nation's capital



Leadership and innovation in design and architecture

Mayor Jim Watson is available to speak to:

is available to speak to: The importance of the development in the local community



Photo opportunity: Official ribbon cutting

About Mizrahi Developments

Mizrahi Developments is a proven leader in identifying mixed-use, commercial and residential opportunities and executing an inspired vision for them to the highest international standards with world-class architects and designers. With over 20 years of experience in real estate development and high-end building in North America, the private company, based in Toronto, Canada, is recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality no matter the size or scale of the project. Mizrahi Developments aims to be the best, and it is a matter of personal integrity with which it continues to develop an award-winning brand characterized by innovative architecture, precise craftsmanship, high attention to detail, and a hands-on pursuit of excellence in all aspects of its business.

www.mizrahidevelopments.ca

www.1451wellington.ca



