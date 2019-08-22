Media Advisory - Match Eatery & Public House Brings the Vince Lombardi Trophy to New Westminster August 22

Join us at Match Eatery & Public House in Starlight New Westminster on August 22nd for the Official Kickoff Tailgate Party featuring the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Engage with local fans as they enjoy the only NFL game to be played in Canada this season.



Held at MATCH Eatery & Public House, the public party will begin at 5pm with photo opportunities with the trophy, a full sound viewing of the game, tailgate style BBQ on the patio, food and beverage specials, prize giveaways, live band, and interactive games. Hosted by Dave Tomlinson, guests will be treated to a fully immersive and exclusive experience from the moment they enter the venue