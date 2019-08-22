Media Advisory - Match Eatery & Public House Brings the Vince Lombardi Trophy to New Westminster August 22
Aug 22, 2019, 13:31 ET
BURNABY, BC, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -
|
WHAT:
|
Join us at Match Eatery & Public House in Starlight New Westminster on August 22nd for the Official Kickoff Tailgate Party featuring the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Engage with local fans as they enjoy the only NFL game to be played in Canada this season.
Held at MATCH Eatery & Public House, the public party will begin at 5pm with photo opportunities with the trophy, a full sound viewing of the game, tailgate style BBQ on the patio, food and beverage specials, prize giveaways, live band, and interactive games. Hosted by Dave Tomlinson, guests will be treated to a fully immersive and exclusive experience from the moment they enter the venue
|
WHERE:
|
MATCH Eatery & Public House
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday August 22, 2019
|
•
|
MEDIA VIEWING: 3.30pm – 4.45pm
|
•
|
PUBLIC PARTY: Event opens to the public from 5pm at the start of the game
INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:
- Carrie Kormos, Chief Marketing Officer Gateway Casinos & Entertainment
- Exclusive viewing of the Vince Lombardi Trophy
- Local NFL Fans watching the game, supporting their teams and enjoying the Kickoff Party Activities
- NFL Gameday décor
BACKGROUND INFORMATION:
The Kickoff Party is the first NFL event undertaken by Gateway Casinos & Entertainment following their exciting announcement they are now the official casino partner of the NFL in Canada. It will give guests an indication of what to expect from Gateway properties for the rest of the season as it becomes their new gameday location. MATCH is also the exclusive presenting sponsor of the NFL Fantasy App, and Gateway will have the right to use NFL trademarks in Canada to promote their properties and activate around key NFL events including the NFL.
SOURCE Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited
For further information: Tanya Gabara, Director Public Relations, (604) 377-5922, tgabara@gatewaycasinos.com
