Media Advisory - Major organized crime operation in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The RCMP is conducting a major operation today targeting a suspected Montréal criminal organization. Nearly 400 police officers are assisting in a series of searches as part of an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, in collaboration with Integrated Proceeds of Crime and the Canada Revenue Agency. Members of the media, please note that a spokesperson is available for interviews at one of the search sites.

Date: Tuesday, March 26

Location: In the area of Fleury East and J.-J.-Gagnier Streets, Montréal

