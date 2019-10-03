Media Advisory - Leesa Sleep and Hudson's Bay deliver first of 500 mattresses to be Donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association

New initiative kicks off during Mental Illness Awareness Week

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Leesa Sleep, a mission-driven luxury mattress company and Hudson's Bay, Canada's premiere department store, are joining forces to donate 500 mattresses over the next year to families and individuals served by the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) across the country. Social services such as safe and affordable housing are key to mental health and well-being. And, a good night's sleep helps everyone's mood, decision-making and social interactions.

To kick off the initiative, this Thursday, October 3, 2019, David Wolfe, Leesa Sleep's co-founder, and Danny Abramowitz, VP, DMM, Home, Hudson's Bay will hand-deliver mattresses to those who utilize CMHA housing. This will mark the first donation of mattresses in Canada and coincides with Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Date: ● Thursday, October 3, 2019

What: ● Leesa Sleep and Hudson's Bay deliver new Leesa mattresses to CMHA residents

Where: ● 502 Gilbert Ave, Toronto, ON

When: ● October 3, 2019 10:15 am ● Media can sign in as of 10:00 am

Who: ● David Wolfe, Leesa Sleep Co-Founder ● Danny Abramowitz, VP, DMM, Home, Hudson's Bay ● Steve Lurie, Executive Director, CMHA Toronto ● Ariel Shneer, National Director of Development, CMHA National ● Residents ● Interviews available upon request

Photo Opportunities ● Hudson's Bay and Leesa first delivery of mattresses in support of CMHA ● David Wolfe, Leesa Co-Founder, and Danny Abramowitz, VP, DMM, Home, Hudson's Bay HBC to help deliver and unbox mattresses for residents ● Remarks from David Wolfe, Danny Abramowitz, Steve Lurie and Ariel Shneer

Time: 10:00 am – Media arrival 10:30 am – Hudson's Bay delivery truck arrives with Leesa mattresses, greeted by David Wolfe, Danny Abramowitz, Steve Lurie, Ariel Shneer and Residents 10:45 am – Remarks from Steve Lurie and Ariel Shneer, David Wolfe and Danny Abramowitz; refreshments for residents and media 11:00 am – Footage of mattresses going into apartments, unboxing and resident's reactions 11:30 am – Event ends

ABOUT LEESA SLEEP, LLC Based in Virginia Beach, VA., Leesa is a luxury mattress and sleep products company that offers North American-made mattresses delivered directly to consumers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its success not just by its sales, but by the company's overall social impact. To date, Leesa's One-Ten program has provided more than 35,000 mattresses to those in need. Since 2016, Leesa is a certified B Corp, joining forces with more than 2,100 companies using business as a force for good. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, no-hassle returns and free shipping to the U.S., U.K., Canada, Ireland and Germany. For more information, visit www.leesa.ca .

ABOUT HUDSON'S BAY HBC, incorporated in 1670, is North America's oldest company. Hudson's Bay has grown to become Canada's most prominent department store, today operating 89 full-line locations and thebay.com . Hudson's Bay has established a reputation for quality, service, and style by offering well-edited assortments of exclusive and popular fashion, beauty, home and accessory designers and brands, as well as exclusive food concepts. It is part of the HBC brand portfolio. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of Hudson's Bay Company.

SOURCE Leesa Sleep, LLC

For further information: Media contact and accreditation, please contact: Katherine Hamilton, Devon Consulting & Public Relations Ltd. - Katherine@devonconsulting.ca; Natalie Foote, Devon Consulting & Public Relations Ltd. - natalie@devonconsulting.ca; Michelle Veilleux, PR Director, Hudson's Bay. - michelle.veilleux@hbc.com; Katherine Janson, National Director of Communications, CMHA - kjanson@cmha.ca

Related Links

http://www.hbc.com

