Media Advisory: Leading Experts to Provide Perspectives on the Future of Marketing

Learn about the Most Innovative Tools of Today and the Technology of Tomorrow

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - CMAfuture, from the Canadian Marketing Association's Morning Event Series, will share the latest trends, ideas and technology shaping the future of communications and marketing in Canada.

Presentations include:

Taking charge of innovation and disruptive growth, while infusing a people-centered culture to shape their marketing strategy.

Bringing value and meaning to brands through corporate social responsibility with concrete actions

How AM/FM radio continues to surprise brands and their agencies with its resilience and continued customer relevance, with innovations like geocasting and smart speakers

New insights from the Future of Conversational Commerce thought leadership study, focusing on the evolving role of voice assistants in consumers' lives

Event details

What: CMAfuture morning event When: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. ET (opening remarks begin at 8:20 a.m.) Where: The Globe and Mail Centre, 351 King Street East, 17th Floor, Toronto [Map] Presenters:





• Kobi Gulersen, VP, B2B, Partner and Product Marketing, Mastercard

• Jill Schnarr, VP, Corp. Citizenship and Communications, Telus

• Jennifer Boville, Digital Marketing Lead - Canada, Accenture

• Jennifer Steckel Elliot, Voice of Customer CX Lead - FS Canada, Accenture

• Radek Dudzinski, Head of Advanced Intelligent Customer Engagement -

Canada, Accenture

• Catherine Frank, Co-Founder, President, and COO, Cleansheet Communications

• Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer, Cumulus Media | Westwood One

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The CMA is the voice of the marketing profession in Canada. With more than 400 members, we represent leaders across the corporate, not-for-profit, public, post-secondary and health sectors. We provide a forum for members to engage in thought-leadership discussions, participate in professional development offerings and contribute to an environment where consumers are protected and businesses can thrive. We act as the primary advocate for marketing with governments, regulators and other stakeholders. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation ensures that marketing professionals are highly qualified and up to date with best practices. We champion self-regulatory standards, including a mandatory Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice and a series of guides to help marketers keep current and maintain high standards of professional conduct. Our members make a significant contribution to the economy through the sale of goods and services, investments in media and new marketing technologies, and by providing significant employment opportunities for Canadians.

SOURCE Canadian Marketing Association

For further information: For more information, to RSVP or to schedule a photo or interview opportunity: Shane Madill, Kaiser Lachance Communications, shane.madill@kaiserlachance.com, 647.725.2520 x207

Related Links

http://www.the-cma.org

