Media Advisory - Law Society to present honorary LLDs to four outstanding legal leaders at Toronto ceremonies June 25 and 26

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario will present Doctor of Laws (LLD) degrees, to four outstanding legal leaders at its June Call to the Bar ceremonies at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto on June 25 and 26: The Honourable Gloria Epstein, Professor Thulisile Madonsela, Earl A. Cherniak, Q.C., and Professor Stephen Toope, O.C.

As part of its Call ceremonies each year, the Law Society awards honorary doctorates to distinguished individuals in recognition of outstanding achievements in the legal profession, the rule of law, or the cause of justice. Recipients serve as inspirational keynote speakers for the new lawyers attending the ceremonies.

June 25 Ceremonies

The Honourable Gloria Epstein will receive an honorary LLD at the morning Call ceremony on June 25 in recognition of her dedication and contributions to the legal profession and community at large. See the full biography online.

Professor Thulisile (Thuli) Madonsela will receive an honorary LLD at the afternoon Call ceremony on June 25 in recognition for her tireless work on behalf of equality and the advancement of women. See the full biography online.

June 26 Ceremonies

Earl A. Cherniak, Q.C., will receive an honorary LLD at the morning Call ceremony on June 26 in recognition of his immense contributions to the legal profession and to the administration of justice in Canada -- and for his devotion to the rule of law. See the full biography online.

Stephen Toope, O.C., will receive an honorary LLD at the afternoon Call ceremony on June 26 in recognition of his outstanding career as a scholar and academic leader. See the full biography online.

Law Society Treasurer Malcolm Mercer will award the honorary LLD to the recipients at each ceremony and they will then deliver the keynote address to the new lawyers in attendance. There are over 1,310 candidates being called to the Bar at the Toronto ceremonies in June.

Details

Tuesday, June 25: The Honourable Gloria Epstein – 9:30 a.m.

Professor Thulisile (Thuli) Madonsela – 2:30 p.m.



Wednesday, June 26: Earl Cherniak, Q.C. – 9:30 a.m.

Professor Stephen Toope, O.C. – 2:30 p.m.



Location: Roy Thomson Hall

60 Simcoe St., Toronto ON



