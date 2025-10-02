TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - KPMG's senior leaders are available for media interviews in the lead up to the federal budget and following the announcement on November 4, 2025.

KPMG in Canada representatives can provide commentary and insights on the key issues facing the economy that business leaders will be watching for in the upcoming budget. These include corporate and personal tax measures, trade negotiations and tariffs, business productivity, artificial intelligence, infrastructure projects, housing, defence and aerospace, open banking, energy and mining, consumer and retail, the automotive sector and other government priorities.

KPMG will also be hosting a special, post-federal budget webcast on November 5, 2025 (11:00 a.m. to 12 noon ET), offering next-day analysis of key budget measures. The virtual webcast will feature a conversation with the Honourable Bill Morneau, former federal Finance Minister, and Goldy Hyder, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada. The session will be moderated by Rob Carrick, journalist and personal finance expert. Register for the webcast here.

KPMG spokespersons available for comment:

Topic Spokespersons Budget Overview Lachlan Wolfers, National Leader for KPMG Law LLP Joy Nott, Partner, Trade and Customs Tax Measures (Corporate; Personal tax cuts; International Tax; Business tax incentives, U.S. taxation) Brian Ernewein, Senior Advisor, National Tax Centre Dino Infanti, Partner, National Leader – Private Enterprise Tax Barry Travers, Partner, National Leader – Public Sector Tax and Special Tax Projects Shaira Nanji, Partner, Tax Law, KPMG Law LLP Trade & Tariffs (Canada-U.S., government sectoral supports, CUSMA, interprovincial trade) Joy Nott, Partner, Trade and Customs Lachlan Wolfers, National Leader for KPMG Law LLP, Global Head, Indirect Tax, KPMG International Tim Webb, Partner, Supply Chain Business Productivity Tim Prince, Canadian Managing Partner for Clients and Markets Artificial Intelligence (Adoption and regulations) Stephanie Terrill, Partner, Canadian Managing Partner for Digital and Transformation Gary Filan, Partner, Canadian AI Lead Davin Gnanasampanagam, Partner, Chief Technology Officer (Tax) Jillian Frank, Partner National Lead, Legal Transformation, Technology, and Managed Services, KPMG Law LLP. Infrastructure Projects (Bill C-5: The One Canadian Economy Act; Major project delivery and financing; Indigenous consultations) Zach Parston, Partner, National Infrastructure, Capital Projects and Sustainability Leader (Calgary) Doug Ewing, Partner, Major Projects Leader (Vancouver) Andras Watsak, Director, Global Infrastructure Advisory, Project Development & Finance (Vancouver) Eric Wolfe, Partner, Global Infrastructure Advisory (Toronto) Catherine Pennington, Director, Indigenous Advisory Services (Prince George) Conor Chell, Partner, National Leader, ESG Law, KPMG Law LLP (Calgary) Housing (Build Canada Homes) Vivian Chan, Partner, Global Infrastructure Advisory (Vancouver) Defence & Aerospace Peter Graham, National Leader, Aerospace and Defence Open Banking Edith Hitt, Partner, Digital Financial Services Transformation Energy & Mining Shane Dole, Partner, National Energy Leader (Calgary) Torran Jolly, Partner, National Leader, Energy Tax (Calgary) Katherine Wetmore, Partner, Mining (Toronto) Consumer & Retail Elliot Marrer, Partner, National Industry Leader for Consumer and Retail Automotive Dave Power, Partner, Consumer and Industrial Markets and National Automotive Leader

See also KPMG's TaxNewsFlash-Canada: Federal Budget slated for November 4, 2025

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca.

To arrange for a media interview, please contact:

Nancy White,

Corporate Affairs & Media Relations,

KPMG in Canada,

(416) 777-3306

SOURCE KPMG LLP