Media Advisory: Hack the system to claim the crown at KPMG's 2025 Cyber Hackathon

Think you can beat KPMG in Canada designed cyber challenges? Register for the firm's third Cyber Hackathon in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - As cybersecurity threats mount, KPMG in Canada will host its third annual Cyber Hackathon in Calgary on October 3, 2025, to raise awareness and encourage young professionals to explore cybersecurity as a career choice.

Open to both industry professionals and post-secondary students, participants can register solo or in two-person teams for the technical challenge. This part of the event follows a 'Capture the Flag' format, and the first to solve—or progress furthest—will earn exclusive prizes and the title of 2025 KPMG Cyber Hackathon Champion.

For the first time, KPMG is introducing a separate Innovation Hackathon in addition to the technical event. After registering, participants will receive three real-world challenges centered around AI security and risk management. Working in teams of up to four, groups will select one case study and develop a creative solution-based proposal, to be submitted in advance. Cybersecurity leaders at KPMG will review the submissions and the top three teams will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of cyber industry leaders as the second part of the hackathon after the technical competition.

"The Cyber Hackathon brings together some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity to tackle real-world challenges in a high-energy, collaborative environment," says Vidur Gupta, a Calgary-based cybersecurity partner at KPMG in Canada. "Being technology-first means more than just adopting the latest tools—it's about cultivating a mindset of continuous innovation, curiosity, and problem-solving. We're proud to support and celebrate the next generation of cyber talent who will shape the future of secure, digital innovation."

Similar to last year, participants in the technical hackathon will work through KPMG-designed challenges focused on operational technology (OT) that mirror the intricate landscape of information technology (IT) and OT with the help of generative AI.

"We introduced the Innovation Hackathon to spotlight visionary thinking in cybersecurity—giving participants a platform to tackle real-world challenges with creative, scalable solutions," says Amir Roknifard, the Calgary-based cybersecurity senior manager at KPMG in Canada.

WHAT: KPMG in Canada Cyber Hackathon

WHO: Over 50 university students and industry professionals

Vidur Gupta, Partner, Cybersecurity at KPMG in Canada

Amir Roknifard, Senior Manager, Cybersecurity at KPMG in Canada





WHEN: October 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MDT

WHERE: Platform Calgary | 407 9 Ave SE, Calgary AB T2G 2K

The hackathon is in-person only.

To learn more and register for the event, click here. Registration for the innovation hackathon has now closed, registration for the technical hackathon is open until September 26, 2025.

Media interested in attending are asked to contact KPMG media relations in advance.

