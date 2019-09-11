MEDIA ADVISORY - Kick off Smile Cookie week with - for the first time ever - a custom Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons 130 King

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - On Monday, September 16, for one day only, guests who visit Tim Hortons 130 King can get their hands on a custom Smile Cookie for the first time ever. The custom cookies will be made by a cookie artist who will create custom cookies for guests from a menu of 20 creative and recognizable cookie designs or custom requests.

A few of a few of the unique designs that the cookie artist will be making at Tim Hortons 130 King. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)
Guests will be able to purchase the custom chocolate chunk cookie for $2, plus applicable taxes, and the full proceeds from every Smile Cookie purchased will be donated by Tim Hortons to The Children's Breakfast Club in Toronto – one of 550 Canadian charities, hospitals or community programs supported through the annual campaign.

WHAT:

For the first time ever, a cookie artist is creating custom Smile Cookies for guests to kick off the annual Smile Cookie campaign


WHEN:

Monday, September 16, 2019


8 a.m. - 4 p.m.


WHERE:

Tim Hortons 130 King

The Exchange Tower, ground floor, northeast corner of Adelaide and York St.


WHO:

Tim Hortons spokesperson

Richard Gosling, Founder and President, The Children's Breakfast Club

Jen Wright, Smile Cookie Artist

