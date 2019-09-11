MEDIA ADVISORY - Kick off Smile Cookie week with - for the first time ever - a custom Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons 130 King
Sep 11, 2019, 10:05 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - On Monday, September 16, for one day only, guests who visit Tim Hortons 130 King can get their hands on a custom Smile Cookie for the first time ever. The custom cookies will be made by a cookie artist who will create custom cookies for guests from a menu of 20 creative and recognizable cookie designs or custom requests.
Guests will be able to purchase the custom chocolate chunk cookie for $2, plus applicable taxes, and the full proceeds from every Smile Cookie purchased will be donated by Tim Hortons to The Children's Breakfast Club in Toronto – one of 550 Canadian charities, hospitals or community programs supported through the annual campaign.
WHAT:
For the first time ever, a cookie artist is creating custom Smile Cookies for guests to kick off the annual Smile Cookie campaign
WHEN:
Monday, September 16, 2019
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
WHERE:
Tim Hortons 130 King
The Exchange Tower, ground floor, northeast corner of Adelaide and York St.
WHO:
Tim Hortons spokesperson
Richard Gosling, Founder and President, The Children's Breakfast Club
Jen Wright, Smile Cookie Artist
For further information: Meghan Giffin, North Strategic, Meghan.Giffin@northstrategic.com, 416-617-4500
