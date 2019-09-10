Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Halifax, Nova Scotia


11:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with local officials, including Canadian Armed Forces representatives, for a briefing on relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale, Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, and Mayor of Halifax Michael Savage will be in attendance. 



Willow Park Armoury

3225 Husky Drive



Closed to media.

