Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Sep 10, 2019, 08:44 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Halifax, Nova Scotia
|
11:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with local officials, including Canadian Armed Forces representatives, for a briefing on relief efforts following Hurricane Dorian. Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale, Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, and Mayor of Halifax Michael Savage will be in attendance.
|
Willow Park Armoury
|
3225 Husky Drive
|
Closed to media.
