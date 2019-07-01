Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, July 2, 2019 Français
Note: All times local
|
Toronto, Ontario
|
12:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
|
Fairmont Royal York Hotel
|
100 Front Street West
|
Note for media:
|
|
2:25 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony. A joint media availability with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will follow.
|
Ontario Room
|
Convention floor
|
Fairmont Royal York Hotel
|
100 Front Street West
|
Notes for media:
|
|
4:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the Ukraine Reform Conference and will deliver remarks. Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland will be in attendance.
|
Convocation Hall
|
University of Toronto
|
31 King's College Circle
|
Notes for media:
|
|
7:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the Ukraine Reform Conference dinner and will deliver a toast.
|
Ballroom
|
Convention floor
|
Fairmont Royal York Hotel
|
100 Front Street West
|
Notes for media:
|
