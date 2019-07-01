Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Toronto, Ontario







12:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.









Fairmont Royal York Hotel



100 Front Street West









Note for media:









Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting







2:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a signing ceremony. A joint media availability with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will follow.









Ontario Room



Convention floor



Fairmont Royal York Hotel



100 Front Street West









Notes for media:









Photo opportunity of the ceremony, and open coverage of the media availability

Media are asked to present themselves in the Toronto Room (Convention floor) no later than 1:30 p.m.







4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Ukraine Reform Conference and will deliver remarks. Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland will be in attendance.









Convocation Hall



University of Toronto



31 King's College Circle









Notes for media:









Open coverage for accredited media

Media must be accredited by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 by visiting: https://accreditationcanada.gc.ca/URC-CRU/

Accredited media are asked to arrive no later than 3:30 p.m.







7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the Ukraine Reform Conference dinner and will deliver a toast.









Ballroom



Convention floor



Fairmont Royal York Hotel



100 Front Street West









Notes for media:





